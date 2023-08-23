TISD moving forward on multiple bond projects

TEXARKANA, Texas - Texarkana, Texas ISD is moving forward with plans to renovate an elementary campus, build two new schools and makes districtwide upgrades to safety and security.
Voters approved the district's $189 million bond package in November.
The district's Board of Trustees received an update Wednesday on several projects and discussed upcoming construction dates. Administrators say the bond projects are a priority for the district.
Crews are working to clear the land at the old Pine Street Middle School in preparation for a new elementary school campus. A ground-breaking ceremony is expected to be held in October.
Construction on the new Dunbar Pre-school Center is expected to begin next spring.
Meanwhile, one of the district's first projects will be to remodel the Wake Village Elementary School. Renovations of the campus are set to be completed in fall of 2025.
"These projects are to address future growth in the Texarkana area and TISD. The projects will also address these aging facilities that we have," said Todd Marshall, TISD chief communications officer.
The district has almost completed their security fencing project at the high school and middle school. Artificial intelligence technology has been installed on all campuses.
The school board also approved at partnership Wednesday with Texas A&M Texarkana to start the Eagles Teach program. It's a new initiative that will help alleviate the shortage of teachers in the region.