TISD receives nearly $3.2M in federal funding

TEXARKANA, Texas - Texarkana, Texas ISD recently received nearly $3.2 million in pandemic relief funds.
Administrators say the grant money will be used to help address learning gaps due to the pandemic.
The federal funding was given to the state, and then to Texarkana, Texas ISD. The district is already using some of that money this school year.
Administrators say the grant will be used to accelerate learning to help students recover from COVID-19 gaps and instructional losses.
The funding covers additional instruction for students during the school day, as well as, after school tutoring and programs that help students get back on track.
Some of the funds will also go towards providing advanced degrees and certifications for their staff and teachers.
TISD Chief Academic Officer Holly Tucker says that will hopefully allow them to address the teacher shortage and expand program opportunities for their students.
"Every time we read one of the decision points within the grant. We just saw how it would fit here at TISD and a need that it would allow us to fill for our staff, our students and even our families with some of the programming we're going to be able to offer," said Tucker.
Administrators says they were able to take advantage of more available funds this year due to some schools opting out of the grant program.
District leaders say the elementary and secondary school emergency relief funds be used over a three-year period.