Tornado cleanup continues in Idabel

Idabel, Okla. - Clean up continues in McCurtain County, Oklahoma after a tornado swept across the area, damaging businesses, and ripping apart dozens of homes.
Emergency management officials say the tornado killed at least one person and injured seven others.
Governor Kevin Stitt has declared a State of Emergency for multiple counties in southeast Oklahoma.
The Country Club Estates is one of the hardest hit residential areas in Idabel.
Everywhere you look, there's downed power lines, uprooted trees, damaged homes, and scattered debris.
Resident Janice Price was watching KTBS 3 News, when she heard Meteorologist Joe Haynes warn residents there to take cover now.
Her family immediately took shelter in the bathtub.
"We heard all the noise. It sounded like a bomb went off in our house. It just got quiet, except for the rain. I looked at my husband and said we're okay. Is everything fine? He stepped out and said you better come in here. Our house was not fine, but thanks to Joe's warning, and because I trust him. We were fine," said Price.
Price says at least four 80 foot pines trees crashed through the roof of their house.
The rain caused major water damage and her sun room that was completely destroyed.
While there's so much devastation at the Country Club Estates, there's also people wanting to step in and help their neighbors in times of need.
Grace Assembly Church made 200 sandwiches to hand out to workers and to people who lost their homes.
Church members Krystal Middleton and Melissa Ogden say their goal is to be a blessing to others.
"Just to help minister, We want to be helpers anyway we can," said Middleton.
"I feel like we need to be the hands and feet of Jesus," said Ogden.
There's also dozens of volunteers with chainsaws helping to remove large pine trees scattered throughout the neighborhood.
Keith Sory and Aubry Brake say it's all about neighbors helping neighbors.
"We're just doing it because this is our home. Just try to help and that's it. That's what we do as a community and that's what you're suppose to do," said Brake.
The American Red Cross set up a shelter at the Bypass Church in Idabel for those who lost their homes.
Right now, their main focus is on distribution of emergency supplies and damage assessment.
"We go door to door to see how the family is doing. If they need anything immediately right now. We'll pinpoint their location in our damage assessment tools and be able to provide that recovery and financial assistance to get the families back on their feet," said Matt Rose, Red Cross Regional Disaster Officer.
The shelter at Bypass Church will close Monday at 11 a.m., but Red Cross volunteers say they'll continue to provide food, water and clean up supplies for as long as residents need it.
Anyone needing assistance is urged to call 1-800-Red Cross.