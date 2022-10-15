Tough Kookie Foundation hosts breast cancer awareness race

TEXARKANA, Texas - Each year in the United States, nearly 264,000 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in women and about 2,400 in men.
A Texarkana organization is making major strides against the disease with their annual race event.
The Tough Kookie Foundation is focused on raising awareness about breast cancer, but they also provide assistance with childhood cancer.
1,100 people registered for the foundation's breast cancer awareness race event Saturday morning at Texas A&M - Texarkana.
Katina Levingston started the organization in 2018, after beating the disease in 2016.
All of the proceeds from the event stay in Texarkana.
"We help with mammograms, biopsies, care packages, wigs, bras, travel, and hotels. Anything a survivor or someone going through treatment may need," said Levingston.
"It's just a wonderful feeling to know that you have other people out there that have gone through what you've gone through. They know how you feel and they're there for you," said Kim Yingling.
Yingling was named this year's Survivor of the Year for the Tough Kookie Foundation.
She will be a one year survivor in April of next year.
This year, organizers say they're already on track to raise more than $100,000.
For more information on the Tough Kookie Foundation and how you can donate call 903-293-7093.