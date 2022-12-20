TXDOT crews prepared for artic blast

TEXARKANA, Texas - The Texas Department of Transportation is ready for whatever mother nature has in store this week.
There's more than 6,000 lane miles that make up the TXDOT Atlanta District, which includes the Texarkana area.
TXDOT crews will begin Wednesday morning spreading a brine solution on the bridges and overpasses across the district, including main lanes on U.S. Highway 59, Interstate 30 and Interstate 20. A brine solution is a salt and water mixture that help prevent ice from accumulating on the roadways.
Crews also plan this week to spread bulk salt and other aggregate on the bridges for added traction.
TXDOT Spokesperson Heather Deaton said preparations started in the fall. The district has a stockpile of about 4 million pounds of salt to use in the nine-county coverage area.
"We are also the site in Mount Pleasant of a strategic salt shed. There are seven of them across the state. We have access to another 410 tons there," said Deaton.
Transportation crews will be on standby overnight Thursday to monitor the roads, and tackle any trouble spots if needed.
TXDOT is also advising drivers to be alert and drive safe, reduce your speed and avoid travel if there are reports of ice on the roadways.