TXDOT makes push to 'End the Streak' of deaths on Texas roads

TEXARKANA, Texas - Statistics show that at least one person has died on a Texas roadway every day for the past 22 years.
The Texas Department of Transportation has launched a campaign called "End the Streak" to help break the cycle.
For the past several years, about 10 people have died every day in crashes across the state.
Texas Transportation Commissioner Laura Ryan says every Texan must do their part to make the roads safe.
She says it starts by caring more about those around us.
Ryan says drivers have the power to protect themselves, their passengers, and the community.
Most crashes and fatalities are preventable and caused by speeding, driving under the influence, and distracted driving.
"If the person next to you on the road was a family member and someone that you loved, what would you change? That's the one thing you need to choose to change everytime you get behind the wheel," explained Ryan.
Ryan says all Texans can help raise awareness by making the best decisions behind the wheel, don't drink and drive, obey traffic laws, and always wear your seatbelt.
More 79,000 people have died on Texas roadways since November 7, 2000.
According to the TXDOT Atlanta District which includes the Texarkana area, 134 people died in crashes last year.