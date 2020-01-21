TEXARKANA, Texas - There's a slight chance a wintry mix could fall early Wednesday morning in the Texarkana area.
Road crews are getting a jump start on pre-treating area bridges and overpasses.
At this stage, Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) officials say the steps are being taken out of an abundance of caution.
While there are nine counties in the TXDOT Atlanta District, officials say crews will only be pre-treating bridges and overpasses in Bowie County.
They are not expecting a wintry mix to fall below the Red River, but TXDOT doesn't want to take any chances.
Crews were out pre-treating the bridges and overpasses Tuesday morning with a brine solution.
The mixture of salt and water helps prevent precipitation from freezing.
"We've had about three occasions where we've pre-treated bridges and overpasses. Fortunately, we haven't had any bad weather yet, but that's not to say things can change real quick," said Marcus Sandifer, TXDOT Atlanta District spokesperson.
He's also encouraging motorists to stay alert to changing weather conditions.
"It's always better to be cautious and look for icy conditions. Also, check weather conditions before you leave and be prepared," said Sandifer.
Transportation officials will also be monitoring the roads throughout the area to locate any trouble spots.
Again, their main focus will be bridges and overpasses.
-----
TxDOT has also compiled the following tips for travelling in winter weather:
Use caution when driving over bridges and overpasses, as temperatures can be colder on evaluated surfaces.
Reduce speed and drive with caution. A vehicle needs more distance to stop on a slick roadway. Do not apply the brakes suddenly, and avoid using cruise control, so that you can respond better if you encounter slippery roads.
Slow down when approaching emergency or maintenance vehicles, especially when their flashing lights are on. The law requires you to maintain a distance of at least 200 feet when approaching a snow plow, and do not pass on the right. Visibility can also be reduced during winter weather conditions.
Be patient. Your trip time – including short commutes to work – could increase when adverse weather conditions exist. Also, keep to the main roads and avoid taking shortcuts through territory that may not have been plowed.
Winterize vehicles before traveling during adverse weather. Check fuel, tire, oil and antifreeze levels. Make sure heater, brakes and windshield wipers are working properly.