TXDOT preparing roads for winter weather

Weather Alert

...Light icing will continue to be possible into this evening across portions of East Texas with the potential for light icing expanding east in the Four State region overnight... .Cold air continues to slowly filter into the Four State Region from the north and northwest with light precipitation continuing to push back into southern portions of the region this afternoon. Temperatures will be above freezing in most of the region where there is precipitation late this afternoon and this evening, except in portions of East Texas near and just south of the Interstate Twenty corridor where temperatures will be near freezing. These areas will remain in a Winter Weather Advisory through tomorrow morning as periodic light freezing rain or freezing drizzle will continue to be possible. This threat for light icing will grow to incompass all areas of the Four State region along and south of the Interstate Twenty corridor late tonight and the advisory will include those areas as well by late tonight. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Light Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Light icing should be primarily limited to elevated surfaces, bridges, trees, and powerlines. The potential for hazardous conditions on bridges could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&