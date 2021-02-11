TXDOT preparing roads for winter weather

TEXARKANA, Texas - With freezing temperatures and icy weather moving into the Ark-La-Tex, the Texas Department of Transportation is urging drivers to avoid travel in possible.
If you can't avoid getting out, TXDOT is urging you to use extreme caution.
TXDOT crews have been getting a jump start on pre-treating bridges and overpasses in the region.
Transportation officals say you should give yourself extra time before heading out, and be sure to check the road conditions.
TXDOT crews will be using saltwater trucks to treat area roads before and after any icy weather moves into the region.
They also have a sand and salt mixture if conditions worsen.
Staff will be monitoring the roads throughout the weekend.
TXDOT spokesperson Marcus Sandifer says the most important thing drivers can do is slow down, keep extra space between cars.
Always step on the breaks softly to avoid any sliding.
If you do start to slide, don't accelerate, but do steer into the direction of the skid.
Sandifer say it's also important to have safety kits inside your vehicle.
"You should have extra coats, blankets, salt, sand, kitty litter anything you can use to get traction if there's icy conditions you run into and get stuck," said Sandifer.
Sandifer also recommends having a full tank of gas in case you get stranded, and make sure you have your cellphone, water, and food.
For more winter weather driving tips visit txdot.gov and for a complete safety check list visit the National Weather Service.