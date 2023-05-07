TXDOT reminds drivers to be aware of motorcyclists on the road

TEXARKANA, Texas - As prime riding season gets underway, The Texas Department of Transportation is kicking off its "Share the Road -- Look Twice for Motorcycles" safety campaign.
It also coincides with national Motorcycle Safety Awareness month.
Police say whether your in town or on the open road, drivers need to look twice for motorcycles.
The TXDOT - Atlanta District and the Texarkana, Texas Police Department are partnering for a campaign that aims to protect motorcyclists by educating drivers on how to safely share the road.
If you're behind a motorcycle, police say you should always maintain a safe following distance.
Also, give motorcyclists plenty of room when your passing them.
Last year, a third of Texas motorcycle fatalities were near an intersection.
"When you're at an intersection, you always want to look left, look right, look left again because you might miss something, a motorcycle, coming up on you at that intersection," said Emily Spear, TXDOT Traffic Safety Specialist.
TXDOT officials say drivers need to slow down, stay alert and look twice for motorcycles at intersections or when changing lanes.
Last year, 562 motorcycle riders died in traffic crashes in Texas.
That's an 8 percent increase over the year before.