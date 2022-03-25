TxDOT reports a rise in vehicle fatalities in East Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas - The Texas Department of Transportation is issuing a warning about the rise in the number of fatalities due to vehicle crashes in east Texas.
According to the recent TxDOT reports, there's been a steady rise in vehicle crash fatalities over the last few years.
Last year, there were 135 people killed in crashes in the Atlanta District. That number is up from 119 vehicle fatalities in 2020, and 78 in 2019. The Atlanta District includes Bowie, Cass, Camp, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Panola, Titus and Upshur counties.
TxDOT traffic operations director Rebecca Wells says most of the fatal crashes involve single vehicles running off the roadway due to distracted driving or speeding. She says they study all fatal crashes in the Atlanta District to determine where to focus their funding for safety projects.
"We do a lot of rumble strips, we're putting in a lot of cable barrier, and we have a lot of lighted signs, whether they're in curves on stops signs or warning signs to really catch a driver's attention," said Wells.
Wells says drivers need to make paying attention, buckling up and slowing down a habit. One death is too many, and they want to make sure everyone gets home safely, Wells said.
Last November, Texas marked 21 years of daily deaths on the state's roadways with more than 75,000 lives lost to preventable, fatal crashes.