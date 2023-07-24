UA Cossatot to offer New Beginnings program to dislocated Husqvarna workers

DE QUEEN, Ark. - When the Husqvarna plant in Southwest Arkansas closes next year, nearly 650 workers who thought they'd secured steady work will be looking for new jobs.
A local college is stepping up to help workers and families impacted by the closure.
Starting this fall, UA Cossatot is launching a program called New Beginnings. The program includes free credit courses to all Husqvarna workers and their children until December 2024.
There will be several rounds of layoffs before the Husqvarna plant officially closes. The Husqvarna Group announced last week it would be shutting down its plant in Nashville in an effort to help reduce their carbon footprint.
UA Cossatot offers several different types of technical certifications and associate degrees. College administrators say they're prepared to assist dislocated workers with training services and resources to help them get back into the workforce.
"This is something that can make people really think about their career and what new path they want to take, or they may already have some hours towards a career that they want to transfer in," said Steve Cole, UA Cossatot.
The college is also partnering with the Governor's Task Workforce and the Department of Workforce Services to help dislocated workers with non-credit courses.
For more information on the training and degree programs available at UA Cossatot, go to cccua.edu.