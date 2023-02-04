UA Texarkana hosts early childhood education workshop

TEXARKANA, Ark. - As the U.S. job market continues to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic, the child care industry has lagged behind.
In order to help fill the gap in the Texarkana area, the University of Arkansas Hope - Texarkana hosted an early childhood education workshop for daycare workers.
Nearly 100 students registered for the all-day workshop.
The university expanded their child development associates program last fall to include their Texarkana campus.
Administrators believe daycare training and professional development is needed for the area.
"I hope they leave with more information to make them better daycare workers and childcare providers. We will be presenting some information our early childhood program. Ultimately, we'd love to have some students enroll in our program," said Jan Whatley, UAHT Dean of Arts, Humanity, and Education.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the child care industry in the U.S. has lost nearly 10 percent of its workforce compared to pre-pandemic levels.