UA to host free webinar on drought for cattle producers

HOPE, Ark. - For the first time in a decade, all of Arkansas is facing record drought conditions.
It's taking a toll on one of the state's largest industries, agriculture.
The University of Arkansas System - Division of Agriculture is hosting a free webinar Thursday to help cattle producers struggling with drought.
Experts say ranchers across the state are now facing some tough decisions. Farmers rely on grass fields and hay to supplement costlier feed, and many cattle producers have reportedly been selling off their livestock to cut their losses.
The free webinar, called "How to Survive Drought," will include resources in management strategies as well as research-based recommendations for forage, beef and pest management.
"The unfortunate thing about these droughts is you never know when they'll end. We don't have a crystal ball that tells us, if we can just hold on a month it will be fine. Unfortunately, we have to start deciding what we want to do, and how we want to do it with the limited information we have," explained Daniel Rivera, UAEX director of the Southwest Research and Extension Center in Hope, Ark.
Experts say we could also see higher beef prices at the grocery store due to supply and demand issue, but they say that will all depend on how long this drought lasts.
------
The free webinar will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information on how to register, go to https://bit.ly/drought-webinar.
A recording will be made for those who are not able to attend.