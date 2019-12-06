UAHT Hope campus opens food pantry

HOPE, Ark. - The University of Arkansas at Hope - Texarkana is joining other universities and colleges across the nation that provide a free resource center for their students.
The "Iron Horse Pantry" will offer foods and other personal hygiene items to students enrolled at both of their campuses.
University officials say the food pantry is about bridging the gap between hunger and student success.
The idea started last spring, when the campus conducted a survey which found more than 98 percent of faculty, staff and students believed that hunger existed among the student population and nearly 80 percent were willing to donate to a pantry.
That's exactly what they've done with the new "Iron Horse Pantry."
Students collected about 1,200 food items.
The UAHT Foundation also donated $3,000 to kick start the project.
The pantry is partnering with Harvest Texarkana to purchase food for the pantry.
Dean of Student Services Christopher Smith says their goal is to create a hunger-free campus community.
He says time constraints often contribute to hunger among students.
"Sometimes you have to figure out whether you want to go to school or go to work and kind of barely make it by, but the priority is taking care of your family," said Smith.
The new pantry is available to the more than 1,400 students enrolled at UAHT.
It's open every other Wednesday and Thursday afternoon.
An online order form is also available to students on their Texarkana campus.
-----
For more information about the pantry, contact Smith at christopher.smith@uaht.edu.