UAHT offers free tuition with Arkansas Future Grant

HOPE, Ark. - Some students currently attending, or thinking about applying to the University of Arkansas Hope - Texarkana could possibly earn that degree or certificate for free.
The college is now offering students a new grant to support programs that focus on providing training for in-demand skills that will benefit the state for generations to come.
The University of Arkansas Hope - Texarkana is offering the Arkansas Future Grant to qualifying students through the Arkansas Department of Higher Education.
The purpose of the grant is to provide students an opportunity to improve their workforce readiness for Arkansas businesses.
The grant covers 32 degrees or certificates housed in 12 different programs.
It will pay for tuition and fees for eligible students in those regionally high-demand areas of study.
"That's ranging from our coding and information technology programs and elementary education. It's aimed at STEM (science, technology, education and math) programs, as well as, workforce or technical programs, like welding and HVAC, are available as well," explained Brian Berry, UAHT Vice-Chancellor for Student Services.
Applicants must have graduated from an Arkansas high school, GED or home school program.
The program is also available to anyone who has lived in Arkansas for at least three years.
Qualifying programs at UAHT include:
* Coding
* Computer & Information Science
* Diesel Technology
* EMT-Basic
* Industrial Electricity
* Maintenance
* Nursing (CNA, LPN, and RN)
* Paramedic
* Power Technologies
* Solar Technology
* Teaching (Elementary and Teacher Assistant)
* Welding
Students are required to fill out a free application for federal student aid.
The deadline to apply for the Arkansas Future Grant is July 1.
For more information and eligibility requirements, visit https://www.uaht.edu/arfuture/ or call UAHT at 870-722-8524.