UAHT students deliver aid to tornado victims

HOPE, Ark.- Residents in eastern Arkansas are continuing to recover from a deadly tornado that hit their community earlier this year.
The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana gathered and donated supplies to those in need.
Students and staff took a trip this month to East Arkansas Community College in Forrest City to drop off supplies they filled inside a rented U-haul.
The truck included 50 cases of water, paper products, canned goods, clothes and gift cards.
More than 1,200 residents in Wynn, including many East Arkansas Community College students were affected by the deadly March tornado.
Four people were killed and at least 28 people injured.
The Student Government Association started the donation project by getting the information out students who wanted to give back.
"It means a lot because you get to help people that are in need and show them they're not alone," said Yesenia Delarosa, UAHT Student Government Association.
"That's what going to college is all about, getting your degree first and foremost, but also building those other skills and working in the community.
That is what makes our students stand out the most," explained Reginald Lambert, UAHT Dean of Students.
Earlier this month, the students drove about 6 hours to drop off the donations.
The National Weather Service confirmed that the three tornadoes that ripped through the Wynn area were classified as an EF3.
The tornadoes were part of an outbreak that spawned dozens of tornadoes across the South and Midwest.