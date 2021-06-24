UAHT to offer truck driver training academy

HOPE, Ark. - Four Arkansas community colleges have been given the green light to open a two-year trucking driving academy.
The public truck driving academy is hoping to place more certified truck drivers out in the workforce and help fill some of the current demand.
The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is partnering with three other community colleges -- UA Cossatot, UA Rich Mountain and ASU Three Rivers -- to create the Arkansas Trucking Academy.
The program received a $720,000 grant to start operations and help students earn a commercial driver's license. The grant will cover about classes for two years, which means about 160 students could potentially go through the program.
"The program is only $1,300, which is a significant reduction in cost for most truck driving programs and there maybe some grants available through government programs that might help you get that down a little bit lower," said Akili Moses Israel, UAHT business and industry training director.
Israel says the program is the state's first and only public trucking academy.
"It's also unique because it's not just among four community colleges, but were doing this with two different community college systems. The need for truck drivers is so important that we were all about to come together and collaborate to make this possible for our communities," said Israel.
Since the pandemic began, the trucking driving industry has been facing a driver shortage. According to the American Trucking Association, the industry needs to hire more than 60,000 drivers nationwide to meet the growing demand.
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson said, “This is another pace-setting workforce solution that has grown out of conversations between leaders in industry and education. Arkansas’s businesses had a problem, our educators stepped in to fill it, and we are able to support it with an Arkansas Regional Workforce grant. It’s a model for partnerships between the private sector and the government. Because of that, we soon will be putting more trucks on the road with first-rate drivers at the wheel.”
Classes will begin in the fall semester.
For more information, contact Akili Moses Israel at akili.mosesisrael@uaht.edu or 870-722-8102.