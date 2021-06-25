LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — UAMS (University of Arkansas Medical Sciences) Medical Center officials said they're closely monitoring a recent increase in COVID-19 cases.
Arkansas logged its third straight day of more than 380 news cases on Thursday. There were 282 people hospitalized with the virus, the second-highest figure since March 10. Seventy of those patients were on ventilators and 125 were in intensive care.
"We're seeing a spike in young adults, particularly, who are ending up hospitalized," said UAMS College of Public Health Dean Mark Williams.
It's not just the increase in COVID-19 numbers that has Williams' attention. It's the delta variant of the virus, which devastated India and is now spreading in the U.S.
"If it gets to a point where it looks like we are having large numbers of cases and subsequent hospitalizations and deaths, we will advise that the state does impose preventative measures, such as we had before," Williams said.
According to the Arkansas Department of Health, there are nearly 8,900 hospital beds in the state. As of Thursday, there were than 2,106 beds available.
Williams said these numbers could go down if more Arkansans get vaccinated.
"Is it worth chancing getting sick just because it's inconvenient or for whatever reason you don't want to be vaccinated? And I would suggest it's not," he said.
Williams said UAMS is ready to set up more hospital beds if cases continue rising.
The health department said that only 65 people in Arkansas who have been hospitalized with the virus were vaccinated.