Unicyclist rides cross country for wounded warrior project

TEXARKANA, Texas - An Air Force veteran making an unusual journey across the United States made a stop in Texarkana.
Lukas Oakley is riding an electric unicycle from Washington D.C. to Los Angeles, California. He started about two weeks ago, and travels about 80 miles a day.
Oakley is raising awareness and funding for the Wounded Warrior Project. The non-profit provides programs, services, and events for wounded veterans.
His goal is to raise about $5,000 for the organization.
"I was fortunate to not be in a situation where I was deployed. However, others were not. I feel like it's important to help and support them anyway we can," said Oakley.
Oakley has been staying with military families throughout his journey.
For more information on how to give to the wound warrior project, go to the "Unicycle across America for wounded veterans" Go Fund Me Page.