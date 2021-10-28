Union Station in Texarkana hoping to win $25K in grant funds

TEXARKANA, Texas - Union Station in downtown Texarkana could soon be getting a much need makeover.
Leadership Texarkana is hoping to secure a $25,000 grant to make improvements to the 92-year-old building. But they need the community's help to make it happen.
The Leadership Texarkana class of 2022 is in a competition to get the grant from a company called Independent We Stand, and they need the community to vote for their project online.
"The better that our downtown looks, more inviting, well kept, and maintained, the better that it is for drawing people down here," said Ina McDowell, Main Street Texarkana executive director.
If Texarkana wins the grant, McDowell said the improvements to the Amtrak Station will be an economic benefit for all of downtown.
Some of the plans being proposed include, improving the lighting for safety and beautification, brightening the signage, adding an awning for protection from weather, power washing the brick exterior and cleaning up the landscaping.
The Amtrak Station, which is located on the state line, is a focal point for downtown Texarkana.
"It's really just the first impression that is made by Amtrak riders and that public that is rail enthusiasts. We'd like to beautify that area," said Wendy Stotts of Leadership Texarkana.
"That is one of the interesting things about Texarkana. They will get together and make a difference. That's what we're hoping will happen again," said Val De La Garza, also of Leadership Texarkana.
The first phase of online voting is going on now through Nov. 7.
Leadership Texarkana officials said the first phase of voting is critical to getting in the running for the cash prize. They are encouraging people to vote now and often.
Texarkana is competing against several other cities.
For more information about how to vote visit mainstreetcontest.com/profile/90.