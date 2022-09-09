United Way of Texarkana kicks off 99th campaign

TEXARKANA, Texas - The United Way of Texarkana is heading into another new fundraising season, and organizers are asking the community to step up where they can.
Campaign Chair David Mims says nothing great can be achieved without inspiration and enthusiasm, and that's what they're hoping to accomplish with this year's campaign kick off.
United Way of Texarkana supports more than 30 programs, in nine counties. The budgets for many of those non-profits depend on what the United Way can do for them.
Over the last couple of years, the COVID pandemic has hindered many non-profits from raising funds, and they're still working to catch up. The goal of this year's United Way campaign is to raise about $900,000.
"We think we have a great shot at raising this $900,000. We have a great team assembled and the community really gets behind United Way in the Texarkana area," said Mims.
The agency has several fundraisers planned for the rest of the year, including Battle on the Border, a golf tournament and Live United Bowl.
United Way has been around since 1924 taking care of needs in the community.
For more information on how you can give to United Way of Texarkana, go to www.texarkanaunitedway.org