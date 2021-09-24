United Way of Texarkana kicks off campaign season

TEXARKANA, Texas - The United Way of Texarkana is heading into another new fundraising season.
Organizers say this year's campaign is critical. The organization is still more than $200,000 behind due to lost fundraisers, furloughed employees and employees who were laid off.
United Way of Texarkana supports more than 30 programs in nine counties.
Organizers are asking the community this year to step up where they can.
"Every dollar you give to United Way can be multiplied, but it goes directly to those charities," said Mike Malone, United Way board chairman.
The goal of this year's campaign is to raise about $900,000. Last year, about $760,000 was raised.
Organizers say the uncertainties of the pandemic made fundraising a challenge, but with the community's support they're hoping to recover the deficit.
The organization had to cancel several events last year, but many of those annual fundraisers are now back on the calendar.
"Our United Way board said we're going to fund them all at the same rate and so we've been dipping into rainy day funds. We're going to try and catch up with that this year," said Mark Bledsoe, United Way of Texarkana president.
"I think it's a time for all of us to celebrate and to give a little bit, and to make sure the things that have made this community so good for so long stays that way by all of us keeping our support going," said James Henry Russell, inspirational speaker.
The agencies the United Way supports have seen even greater needs this last year with many of their funds going towards COVID-19 related expenses.
Organizers say their thankful that Texarkana is a community where neighbors take care of neighbors.
Some of the events they're hoping to bring back this year include, Battle of the Border, the Cooper Tire Big Bass Tournament, and the Live United Bowl.
-----
For more information on how you can give to United Way of Texarkana, go to Texarkanaunitedway.org.