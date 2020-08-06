University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana prepares for Fall 2020

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The University of Arkansas Hope - Texarkana administrators said it will take the entire campus community working together to prevent the spread of COVID-19 this fall semester.
To help with that effort, the university will distribute health kits to students. The kits will include two cloth masks, hand sanitizer, a personal thermometer and a COVID-19 information guide.
Other safety precautions call for everyone to wear a mask, reducing the number of students in each class by half, and both campuses will also extend the gap between classes to allow time for cleaning.
UA Hope-Texarkana has more than 30 entrances. Interim Chancellor Laura Clark said that makes it almost impossible to screen all students so she is counting on everyone to utilize the health kits.
"Every morning it's our desire and hope that students will actually answer the questions and take their temperature. If their temperature falls in the right perimeters, they know they have the green light to come to campus," said Clark.
University administrators budgeted for 20 percent fewer students this fall.
So far, the campus has enrolled about 100 students less than this time last year, but the hope is enrollment will pick up before the beginning of the semester.
Face-to-face classes with safety protocols will begin on Aug. 25, while online courses are set to begin on Aug. 19.