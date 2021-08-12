University of Hope - Texarkana enforces mask mandate

HOPE, Ark. - University of Arkansas Hope - Texarkana has informed students, faculty, and staff that masks will be required this upcoming semester, regardless of vaccination status.
Students will be required to wear face masks in all indoor settings which includes hallways, classrooms, common areas, and the shared spaces of all buildings. Personal offices are excluded when alone.
Campus leaders say the decision was based on the Delta Facemask Resolution that was recently passed by the University of Arkansas Board of Trustees.
"The CDC does list the level of community transmission for different areas and so very likely as long as we are in the red or in high risk we plan to continue the mask mandate," said Laura Clark, UAHT interim chancellor.
If the infection rate drops, administrators say they'll meet again to determine if there's a need to update the mask policy.
In-person and online classes will begin on Aug. 23.