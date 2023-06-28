Upgrades almost complete to Front Street Plaza

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The entertainment district in downtown Texarkana, Ark., is getting a makeover.
City leaders say the $900,000 investment will help draw more people to Front Street Plaza.
Texarkana officials hope the new Front Street Plaza project will help them set the stage for economic success. Mayor Allen Brown says their goal is to make downtown a sought-after destination.
"The Front Street stage project can bring a wealth of different types of entertainment to Texarkana, where everyone would have something to do," said Brown.
The new entertainment stage is almost complete. It's only missing a few accessories and signage.
There's also new restrooms near the venue. Work upgrades began last fall.
Public Works Director Tyler Richards says one of their last steps in the project will be installing a fence, which will help with monitoring and controlling security during events.
"We want Texarkana to be a tourist destination. With that, we've got to do some development to do down here," said Richards.
The city is drawing up contracts for two business owners who own property within the proposed fenced in area. The city will be able to use their property.
In exchange, the Crossties Entertainment Venue and the 1894 Market will have permission to sell alcohol on the plaza.
"We've had a lot of money put into downtown from private developers. The city is doing our best to try and match that and progress it along. I think there's still a lot to be done down here. We've got lots to look forward to," said Richards.
It's been four years since the entertainment district was established in downtown. Open consumption of alcohol is allowed within the span of the five-block district.
Brown says the "The Railyard Entertainment District" was the catalyst for growth.
He believes future events hosted in the the downtown area will not only help bring revenue to the city, but will improve the overall quality of life for all residents.
"I think the sky is the limit. Once you can really get rolling down there. It catches hold and people start hearing about it, you could do something down there every weekend," said Brown.
The city is hoping to have the front street project completed by the end of July.