Upgrades to Front Street Plaza moving forward

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The City of Texarkana, Ark., is working to make accommodations for large-scale events on Front Street Plaza.
Work on the upgrades began last fall.
The city is coordinating with private developers in downtown to make the project work and bring more life to downtown.
The Rail Yard Entertainment District was established in 2019. Since then, the downtown area has experienced major growth.
The new stage is almost complete near the existing railroad dock. Several restroom stalls have been set up near the venue.
City leaders have also established an agreement with the Crossties Event Venue to utilize their property for concert events. In exchange, Crossties will be able to sell alcoholic beverages within Front Street Plaza.
"We've had a lot of money put into downtown from private developers. The city is doing our best to try and match that and progress it along. I think there's still a lot to be done down here. We've got lots to look forward to," said Tyler Richards, public works director.
The city recently installed speed bumps to help slow traffic down, and protect the increased foot traffic.
The total cost of improvements to Front Street Plaza is about $900,000.