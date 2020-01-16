US 82 widening project to begin soon in Arkansas

MAGNOLIA, Ark. - A plan to widen U.S.Highway 82 will soon begin in Columbia County, Arkansas.
Highway officials said the project is part of their overall effort to upgrade the highway to a major east and west corridor through south Arkansas.
The project will widen a nearly 6 mile section of Highway 82 from U.S. 79 to Columbia County Road 27.
Highway officials say two additional lanes will be added with a continuous center turning lane.
Once completed, the widened section on the north side of the city will be five lanes.
The construction contract was recently awarded for $34 million to JB James Construction LLC of Baton Rouge.
"The finished product will be a beautiful four lane highway that motorists can get from one side to the other more efficiently and certainly quicker with some added safety benefit to it," said Danny Strassel, ARDOT spokesperson.
Construction is expected to wrap up in about two years.
There's currently about 5,000 vehicles that travel Highway 82 each day.
In the next 20 years, highway officials expect that traffic count to increase to 7,000 vehicles.
"So to accommodate that growth that we anticipate. This project is being done, among others, to make sure the Highway 82 corridor will successfully move that traffic through the area," explained Strassel.
The project is part of the Connecting Arkansas Program, which was funded by a voter approved half-cent sales tax that went into effect back in November 2012.
The tax is set to expire in 2023.