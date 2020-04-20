USDA announces $19 billion aid package to farmers and ranchers

Farmers and ranchers across the nation are now hurting financially by the COVID-19 crisis.
President Donald Trump recently announced a $19 billion bailout package for farmers, ranchers and producers who've experienced unprecedented loss.
The United States Department of Agriculture will distribute the funds.
Agricultural officials say the cattle industry has been hit the hardest.
While meat packing margins remain strong, the cattle market has felt the effect of covid-19 for weeks.
Miller County, Arkansas rancher Brandon Wren says with some processors being shut down, they're not able to sell their feeder cattle.
Even though they aren't moving cattle, Wren says the expenses of maintaining and feeding the herd remain the same.
Randall Hughes, the owner of Rockin WH Ranch, says he's also seen significant drop in the market price of cattle.
Hughes says fat cattle have diminished in value by about $200.
Both ranchers say they're grateful for the federal aid, but would rather get back to business as usual.
"It will put a band aid on it. It will help, but we still need to get the economy going more," said Hughes.
"It's going to be a tough year and the previous years have been a little tough, we don't have quite the reserves that we've had in the past," said Wren.
Of the $19 billion, $16 billion will be in direct payments to farmers and ranchers, and $3 billion will be dedicated for the purchase of fresh produce, dairy, and meat products to be distributed to Americans in need.
USDA will provide $16 billion in direct payments to farmers and ranchers including:
$9.6 billion for the livestock industry
$5.1 billion for cattle
$2.9 billion for dairy
$1.6 billion for hogs
$3.9 billion for row crop producers
$2.1 billion for specialty crops producers
$500 million for others crops
Producers will receive a single payment determined using two calculations:
Price losses that occurred January 1-April 15, 2020. Producers will be compensated for 85% of price loss during that period.
Second part of the payment will be expected losses from April 15 through the next two quarters, and will cover 30% of expected losses.
The payment limit is $125,000 per commodity with an overall limit of $250,000 per individual or entity. Qualified commodities must have experienced a 5% price decrease between January and April.
USDA is expediting the rule making process for the direct payment program and expects to begin sign-up for the new program in early May and to get payments out to producers by the end of May or early June.
The agriculture department will receive another $14 billion in July for further assistance.