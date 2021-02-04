Vacant structure fires becoming an increasing problem in Texarkana

Texarkana, Texas - During the winter months, firefighters on both sides of Texarkana have seen an uptick in structure fires.
Investigators say homeless activity may be to blame for a majority of the fires at least on the Texas-side.
There's been at least three vacant structure fires this week in the Texarkana area.
The most recent fire happened around 4:00 Thursday morning at a vacant house on Laurel Street in Texarkana, Arkansas.
No one was inside.
Fire officials say the house was a total loss.
Since December 1st, the Arkansas-side has responded to 16 structure fires, four of them were vacant buildings or homes.
Texarkana, Texas fire officials say they've responded to 26 structure fires during the same time period, with seven of them being vacant.
Earlier this week, Texas-side firefighters battled a blaze at a vacant hotel on North Stateline Avenue.
TTFD Fire Marshal Chris Black says they may not ever know the exact cause, but he says it's not uncommon for people with nowhere else to go, to take refuge inside vacant buildings or homes.
He says they've responded to the same hotel three times just in the last month.
"They make patrols through here, but people hide or run off, then they come back. For us to do it, it's difficult. If the property owners could board it up or secure it a little better that might help, but if people want to get a building there going to get in," said Black.
In some cases, Black says they've charged people with negligence for starting a vacant structure fire, but he's says many times it's too difficult to locate them and file charges.
Police are encouraging anyone who sees suspicious activity around a vacant building or home to report it right away.