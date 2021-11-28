Vehicle accidents with deer increase during the Fall

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Deer are on the move in the natural state.
If you drive in Arkansas, studies show your chances of hitting an animal with your car are about 1 in 70, the 12th highest in the U.S.
However, there are some ways to avoid an accident.
According to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, there are about a million deer across the state.
It's whitetail deer mating season, and bucks are chasing does.
AGFC Wildlife Biologist Eley Talley says that means they're more careless this time of year, and more prone to jump into traffic.
"When you see a deer in an area one day. There's a good chance there will deer there in the future. It's important to be cautious in those areas and slow down," said Talley.
The commission says one way to increase safety is to pay attention to road signs that point out areas of high deer activity.
Keep your eyes on the road and avoid distractions when driving.
Use high beams when there is no oncoming traffic, this will help you spot a deer.
Talley says motorists should also keep in mind that deer travel in herds.
"The one that crossed in front of you is gone. The one we need to be concerned about is the next one that is going to jump out in the road possibly," said Talley.
If you do see a deer, brake firmly and stay in your lane.
Swerving could make you lose control of your vehicle and make a bad situation much worse.
Talley says deer are most active during prime commuting hours.
"We do encourage motorists to be cautious when their traveling especially at dawn and dusk when deer seem to be most active," said Talley.
If you do hit a deer, call 911.
Don't approach the animal.
According to an AAA report, about 200 people die in the U.S. each year as a result of hitting a deer.
Property damage is estimated to be nearly $1 billion each year.