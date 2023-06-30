TEXARKANA, Texas - A Texarkana veterinarian explains how to keep your furry friends safe and healthy all summer long.
Veterinarians say if it's too hot for you, it's too hot for your pet.
Dr. Cindy Pfluger, a veterinarian at Oubre Animal Clinic, says it's best to limit your pet's time outside during the heat of the day. She says you should walk them in the early or evening hours when temperatures are cooler.
Also, check the concrete before taking a stroll on the sidewalk. If it's too hot for your bare hands and feet, then it's too hot for a pet's paws.
She says young dogs especially can get caught up playing, and easily get over-heated while they running around.
Pfluger says it's very important for pet owners to stay alert and aware of any heat-related symptoms. Dogs can experience a heat stroke.
"They'll get very weak and can collapse their mucus membranes. They're mouth will get a dark red and they'll pant heavily. If you come home and find your dog like that and they're down. You need to get them cooled off. Try to get them to drink some water," said Pfluger.
If they're not responding,Pfluger says you need to get them into see a veterinarian.
If your pet has to be outside, make sure they have plenty of shade and extra water. Hydration is crucial to avoid illness.
You should also keep your pets away from fireworks. Many pets are more sensitive to loud noises, flashing lights and strong smells.
Ask your vet about medications that help with their fireworks anxiety, Pfluger said.