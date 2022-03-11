Vietnam Veterans group to host chuck wagon fundraiser

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A chuck wagon fundraiser this weekend in Texarkana will be serving up a little nostalgia, comfort food, and giving back to great cause.
The local Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 278 is hosting the "Wagons for Veterans" fundraiser Saturday at the Four States Fair Grounds. There will be about 15 chuck wagons set up representing about four different states.
Just like the pioneers from the wild west, organizers say they'll be cooking up a variety of home-cooked meals in black cast-iron pots. All proceeds go towards helping disabled and needy veterans and their families.
"There are many veterans in the four states area that are unfortunate," said Don Ruggles, Vietnam Veterans of America Texarkana Chapter 278.
"We got to thank the veterans, if it were not for the veterans everything we have would not be possible," said Keven Romines, Chuck Wagon cook.
Tickets for admission are $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
Gates open at 10:30 a.m. Meals will be served at 11:30 a.m.