Vietnam Veterans host chuck wagon fundraiser

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Ranch cooks circled their chuck wagons in Texarkana Saturday afternoon for a good cause.
The local Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 278 hosted their 5th annual "Wagons for Veterans" event at the Four States Fairgrounds.
Hundreds of people showed up to not only get a taste of the old wild west, but to show their appreciation for area veterans.
Just like the pioneers of the wild west, there were nearly 20 chuck wagons set up representing multiple states.
For $15 each, event-goers got to sample a variety of home-cooked meals made from black cast-iron pots over an open fire.
It's very similar to the old cattle drive days.
Some of the meals include chili, steaks, and cobblers.
All of the funds raised in the event go towards assisting disabled and needy veterans of all ages.
"All of our money stays local. We try to cover a 50 mile radius around Texarkana," said Jimmy Smith, Veteran.
"If they need rent money or car payment, or a utility bill. That's what we try to help them with," said Robert brown, VVA Chapter 278.
The event also included a live band, auction and classic car show.
The cooks and their crew start cooking around 5 a.m.
There were also dozens of volunteers who made the event possible.
Organizers say they usually raise about $30,000 each year for area veterans.