Volunteers assemble Valentine's Day baskets for the elderly in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Valentines day is this week, and a local group of volunteers want to make sure Texarkana's elderly population know how much they’re loved.
Operation Love Drop is a project in which volunteers assemble hygiene baskets to be delivered on Valentine's Day to the elderly, disabled and income-challenged members of the community.
Organizers have partnered with the city this year to collect and pack up supplies at the Texarkana Recreation Center.
Their goal is to deliver more than 100 baskets to the elderly.
Organizer Vickie Lacy says they've been collecting donations for the project since last November.
The baskets costs about $30 each to make.
The gifts include a wide variety of personal hygiene and household items.
Right now, volunteers are in the process of getting the baskets ready for Valentine's Day.
"The city, the community, and everyone has really come together to help us with this project," explained Lacy.
She says many of the people who will receive the donated items have either lost a loved one or spouse.
As a volunteer, she says it's a blessing to not only make the basket, but it's also very special to pass them out to people who need it the most.
Organizers say they still need volunteers to finish getting the baskets together.
If you would like to help, just stop by between 10:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Monday at the Texarkana Recreation Center.
The baskets will be delivered on February 14.