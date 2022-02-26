TEXARKANA, Texas - For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, volunteers for the Texarkana "Point in Time" Homeless Count surveyed people living outdoors and asked them a series of questions.
Last year, the count was made by observation-only.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires all homeless coalitions in the country each year to count the number of homeless people in their community.
"What I like to tell people is that it's a snapshot. It's the most accurate thing we're going to get because it's a snapshot of what our homeless population looks like on any given day," said Vashil Fernandez, Texarkana Homeless Coalition Chair.
Fernandez says the data gives them a better idea of how many people are in need and what types of services they require.
He says it also helps with future federal grants.
"Since the pandemic, this year is the first year we've been able to go out and count. Instead of just doing an observational count. It helps a lot to have more solid data," explained Fernandez.
Nearly 90 people were counted as part of the survey in 2020, which was a 28 percent drop from the year before.
Homeless advocates say they're not sure if this year's numbers will be higher.
In the past, Fernandez says they've used the homeless count to get funds for the Continuum of Care Rapid Rehousing Program.
"We assess people and have them housed for up to two years and try to provide them all the resources we can to help them become self sustainable," said Fernandez.
Each year that the homeless coalition conducts the survey, they also hold a fundraiser called the Bridge City Project Chili Cook-off.
Fernandez say the event allows them to raise awareness and money for the homeless community.
"We use these funds to help people get into work, to help them get their CDL license, or their degrees or certificates. Anything that can help them become more self-sustainable," said Fernandez.
Results from the homeless county will take several months to be tallied.
For more information on how you volunteer or donate visit the Texarkana Homeless Coalition website.