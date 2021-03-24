Volunteers help migrants with basic needs

TEXARKANA, Texas - Volunteers with Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief have headed south to help feed the flood of migrants being detained by the federal government at the U.S.-Mexico border.
The volunteers said they've been called to serve as the immigration system is overloaded. The team from northeast Texas plans to be volunteering at the U.S. southern border for the next couple of weeks.
Debby Nichols of DeKalb will be preparing meals at the Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition Center in Del Rio, Texas. Once border patrol picks up migrants at the border, Nichols says they're sent to the center, where they're given food, showers, and clean clothes, before they're moved on to the next destination.
Nichols says she seen photos of overcrowded border patrol facilities in Texas, but she says that has not been her experience in Del Rio.
"I can't speak to those other places because I've seen those pictures and that heartache and heartbreak for everyone involved, this particular location is not that crowded and these are families units coming in here," said Nichols.
While there's a lot of politics surrounding the border crisis, the disaster relief organization says their mission transcends all of that.
"Our main purpose to be here is to share the gospel, food is just a way to get to the people to share the gospel," said Nichols.
Local churches are organizing relief efforts at the Val Verde Border Humanitarian Coalition Center. Nichols said they're feeding about 100 to 200 people a day.
Nichols is working with other volunteers from the Salvation Army and Samaritan's Purse.
She volunteered in 2019 at the same location, as well as, several years ago in Brownsville, Texas.