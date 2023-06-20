Volunteers needed for Hands-On Texarkana Senior Transportation Program

TEXARKANA, Texas - More volunteer drivers are needed to help with the Hands-On Texarkana Senior Transportation Program.
The non-profit only has four drivers to transport about 70 homebound clients to the grocery store and doctor's appointments. They need at least 20 drivers to have a full staff.
Volunteers are also needed to deliver food boxes to seniors once a month.
Program Coordinator Tera Savage says the shortage of drivers makes it difficult for many seniors to have their basic needs met.
"It's very essential. They have to cancel doctor's appointments; they don't get to buy food. They're sitting there. Some can't go pay bills, some are sitting without electricity, and they don't know who to call and don't know where to go," said Savage.
For more information how to become a volunteer driver, contact Savage at 903-798-3211.