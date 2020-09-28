Voter registration deadline approaching in Texas

NEW BOSTON, Texas - It's just a little over a month until election day, and people across the Ark-La-Tex are getting prepared.
The last day to register to vote in Arkansas and Texas is Monday.
Bowie County election administrators are trying to accommodate more early voters this year. Voters there will have the opportunity to cast their ballot in several federal, state, county and locals races this election season.
Besides the Bowie County Courthouse and Southwest Center, the Walnut Church of Christ has been selected as the third early voting location. Ballots will vary by each voter depending on their address to ensure they're only voting for candidates who represent them.
The state has not expanded who’s eligible for mail-in voting amid the pandemic. Election Administrator Pat McCoy says they're still expecting a surge in mail-in ballots.
The U.S. Postal Service recommends requesting a mail-in ballot by Oct. 19.
On election day, Bowie County will have 34 polling locations. McCoy says all voters will need to follow CDC guidelines.
"Our election workers are going to wear a mask, they're going to try and be as careful as they can. We're going to sanitize after each voter comes into the polling location," explained McCoy.
So far, nearly 61,000 people have registered to vote in Bowie County, which is about 5,000 more than the last presidential election. Early voting begins Oct. 13.
