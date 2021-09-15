TEXARKANA, Texas - New building, same commitment was the theme of Wednesday's groundbreaking ceremony for the brand-new Wadley Regional Medical Center.
The nearly 400,000 square-foot medical campus will be built on the northwest side of town with close access to Interstate 30.
Steward Health Care officials joined a large gathering of Wadley employees and city leaders from both sides of the state line to break ground on the new state-of-the-art hospital.
Hospital leaders say the groundbreaking is the first step towards a new future for the Wadley hospital. It will have 123 beds with the ability to expand to 291.
Wadley President Tom Gilbert said the full-service, general acute care hospital will have larger rooms and better technology.
Wadley hospital has served as a health care hub for the four states region for more than 120 years.
"We're all excited beyond belief of having this new facility. We think it brings us a more competitive edge. We think it's in the right location for the dynamic growth of Texarkana we're anticipating," said Gilbert.
"A lot of people come to Texarkana, whether it's for a daily visit or hospitalization and use our local medical facilities. It also helps us from a sales tax standpoint," said Mayor Bob Bruggeman, City of Texarkana, Texas.
City leaders said the $277 million medical campus is the largest investment in the history of Texarkana. It is expected to open by the summer of 2024.
The Wadley hospital in downtown Texarkana was built in the 1950's. It will remain fully operational while construction is underway.