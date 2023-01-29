Wadley Hospital celebrates Women Physicians Day

TEXARKANA, Texas - February 3rd is National Women Physicians Day, and the birthday of Elizabeth Blackwell.
She was the first female in the United States to earn a degree in medicine in 1849.
Blackwell's achievements paved the way for other female doctors all across the country.
Dr. Deborah Shuman has been a physician for 15 years.
She's an OB/GYN affiliated with Wadley Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Shuman currently works with three other female doctors and three female nurse practitioners.
"That's something unique for us here in Texarkana. As far as being an all female group. Women taking care of women essentially. It's a great asset to the community that we have that to offer," said Dr. Shuman.
Recent data shows there's about 670,000 male physicians and 400,000 women physicians practicing across the nation.
Currently, women account for about 59 percent of OB/GYNS's, and about 82 percent of residents training to become OB-GYN's.
"It seems every year it's becoming more and more common with the residency matches to going into the OBGYN. It's becoming more common as time goes by," said Dr. Shuman.
Dr. Shuman believes more women are seeking to where multiple hats.
She says you can still have a family and a career at the same time.
"It definitely can require a juggling act. It takes a village sometimes to be able to take care of all the things you need to take care of at home. It's possible to make it work," said Dr. Shuman.
Although it can be a demanding profession, Dr. Shuman says the rewards outweigh all of the challenges.
"It's actually delivering the babies, and helping a couple become a family. You're able to participate in one of the most joyous moments of a woman's life. It's an honor to be able to participate in that," explained Dr. Shuman.
There's currently about 25,000 female physicians in Texas, nearly 5,000 in Louisiana, and nearly 2,500 in Arkansas.