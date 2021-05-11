TEXARKANA, Texas - A new state-of-the-art medical campus will soon be coming to Texarkana, Texas.
Wadley Regional Medical Center (WRMC) is preparing to build a new hospital just north of Interstate 30. Health leaders say they're planning to officially break ground on the $227 million facility in September.
There's been rumors and plans for a new hospital for the last 15 years, but Wadley hospital administrators say that dream is now a reality.
"Today, I'm pleased to announce that we will be breaking ground on that new hospital in approximately 100 days," said Tom Gilbert, WRMC president.
Employees gathered for the announcement of Steward Health Care's investment. Wadley's current location downtown will remain fully operational while construction on the new 400,000 square foot medical campus is built at the corner of University Avenue and West Park Boulevard.
The new hospital will have 123 beds with the ability to expand to 291. The hospital downtown was built in the 1950's.
Gilbert said the new hospital will have larger rooms and better technology.
"The timing is right. We need to do this, we're going to move forward with it, and it's the right thing to do, for the public, for the hospital and for the physicians who work here," Gilbert said.
Wadley Hospital has served the Texarkana community for more than 120 years. The new hospital is expected to open in May 2024.
Steward Healthcare acquired Wadley Hospital in 2017. Steward owns 39 hospitals nationally, and officials say it's the largest private hospital operator in the United States.