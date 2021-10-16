Walk to End Alzheimer's held in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - The Alzheimer’s Association held a ceremony and walk Saturday morning to raise awareness of the 6 million people in the United States battling alzheimer’s.
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s was held in-person this year at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana, Texas.
There were about 100 walkers who participated in the event.
Last year, it was forced to go virtual due to the pandemic.
Organizers say their goal is raise about $15,000.
"The monies that are raised stay local. They really support the programs and services that the Alzheimer's Association provides, and of course it also goes to research because we need to find a cure," said Jennifer Bowring, Alzheimer's Association Development Director.
In all, more than 600 walks are happening in communities across the U.S.
