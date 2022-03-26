Washington Community Center offers programs to youth and adults

TEXARKANA, Ark. - A new community center in Texarkana, Arkansas has officially open their doors.
The Washington Community Development Center held a grand-opening Saturday at the former Washington Academy Building on Marietta Street.
The facility includes a recreational wing, as well as, plenty of space for educational programs.
Organizers say their goal is to make a change in the community by partnering with nearly a dozen other non-profits to offer life skills, mentoring and training to children and adults.
One of those new programs is called the Pathway Resource Center.
Over the last couple of years the Pathway Resource Center has been working to develop their program, and now they're ready to implement that prevention-based education to young people.
The non-profit has written curriculum geared towards teenagers, that teaches life skills and risk avoidance.
"It's age appropriate, for middle school and up, and it's all backed by scripture. It's biblically based curriculum," explained Laura McDowell, Pathway Resource Center Founder and Director.
McDowell says they want to help young people to make good informed choices.
"Our goal is to get to the youth before the world does, and before these choices are made that can affect their lives in a negative way," said McDowell.
McDowell says their workbook covers a variety of topics such as, goal-setting, relationships, social media, teen pregnancy and STD's.
Most of their classes will be held in the Washington Community Development Center.
"We know many of those kids will fall through the cracks, and we want to be able to catch them when they do, and that is where the pregnancy services come in," said McDowell.
The organization will also be offering their clients christian-based counseling, verification of pregnancy, baby care classes and ultrasounds.
McDowell believes their services have to the potential to impact lives, and make generational changes throughout the community.
"I know that change comes from within, and that's what we're doing. We're in the community and we're trying to make the change here first," said McDowell.
For information about other services and programs visit PathwayTXK.org and the Washington Community Center Facebook page.