Washington Community Development Center hosts Thanksgiving meal box giveaway

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Several Texarkana non-profits came together Saturday to pass out food boxes to the community.
It's all part of an effort to make sure everyone has a meal for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Volunteers passed out 365 holiday boxes and turkeys at the Washington Community Development Center.
The drive-thru and pick up line for the Thanksgiving meals, stretched around the building.
Each box included traditional holiday favorites such as, turkey, sweet potatoes, dressing, and canned goods.
All of the meals were given away on a first come, first serve basis.
"Nearly everything has doubled since this time last year. I think the food boxes will be a tremendous help to a lot of families in the area," said Chasity Russell, Washington Community Development Center.
"It's really a blessing to be able to feed my son, and not only my son, but my mother came down to have her first Thanksgiving with me and my baby. I'm able to have something on the table to feed my family," said Katrina Harlin, Thanksgiving food box recipient.
Organizers say the Washington Community Center is meant to be a safe haven for young people and their families.
They also offer life skills classes and recreational opportunities to the community.
The "I Am a Hero" Foundation partnered with United Families of America to give away the Thanksgiving food boxes.
For more information about the Washington Community Development Center, and their upcoming outreach programs, email info@wearewashington.org.