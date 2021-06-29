LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There were 479 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 reported in Arkansas Tuesday afternoon, bringing the number of active cases to 2,197 — the highest it has been since mid-March.
"We are now going in the wrong direction," UAMS Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson said during a news conference Tuesday.
And Patterson said in the next week or two, over half of the cases in Arkansas will be Delta variant cases, making them more transmissible and often more severe.
Of the 2,197 active cases Tuesday, 90% were not fully vaccinated.
"If your concern is that the vaccine will cause problems for you, compare 300 COVID-19 positive patients in our hospitals versus zero patients that are in our hospitals because of complications from the vaccine,” Patterson said. “The vaccine is safe and extraordinarily effective. It is easy to demonstrate.”
There were 306 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, down eight from Monday. But Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the state is "not where we want to be" with vaccinations. On Tuesday, around 2.1 million doses had been given. The governor's goal is to have 50% of Arkansans vaccinated but the state's incentive programs aren't working and officials are worried some will wait until it's too late.
Since Jan. 26, 988 deaths have been linked to COVID-19 — and 99.6% of them were people who were not vaccinated, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
"If you have not been vaccinated, please take the responsibility to take care of yourself, don’t add to the spread of the virus," Hutchinson said.
Patterson said hospitals have resorted back to their surge plans and he worries a third wave of COVID-19 would overwhelm the state's hospital systems again. Hutchinson said on Tuesday he would be issuing another emergency declaration to confront the growing number of cases. Rather, the state is giving Arkansans a "reality check."
"The strategy is set, everyone knows what needs to be done,” Hutchinson said. “I don’t think there’s anything more the government can do except to be honest with everyone so they see the reality Whenever you see the Delta variant wreaking havoc and causing people to go to the hospital, that's a reality check and should encourage people to get vaccinated.”
Hutchinson asked those who are not vaccinated to practice social distancing and mask-wearing over the Fourth of July holiday.