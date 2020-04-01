TEXARKANA, Texas - Folks in the Texarkana area are uniting as one in the battle again COVID-19. They say there's strength in numbers so a band of young people pulled together to create a special video that's gone viral.
It's set to the classic We Are The World and features people from throughout the Twin Cities area.
Bailey Gravitt and Aubrey Maynard, who have a YouTube channel called Trainwrecked, produced the video.
They cite their love of making videos for the reason behind the project. They say it's all about making people happy in this difficult time.
Aubrey went to Pleasant Grove High School so she was responsible for getting most of the families from PG to participate. Meanwhile, Bailey went after the Texas High and Redwater crowd.
As the story goes, Aubrey was watching Michael Jackson videos at home early Saturday when she suddenly came up with the idea for a We Are The World remake video where people lip sync different segments of the song.
The rest, they say, is history.
DISCLAIMER: Bailey and Aubrey do not own the rights to this music in any shape or form.