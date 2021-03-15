TEXARKANA, Ark. - U.S. Congressman Bruce Westerman made a stop in Texarkana, Ark., on Monday to discuss the cancellation of the Keystone Pipeline and it's overall impact on the oil and gas industry.
Westerman believes they have continuing fighting for the pipeline, even though it's a tough fight to win.
In addition to hearing from pipeline workers who have been laid off, Westerman also heard from other industries about how energy impacts their business, such as manufacturing, sales, farmers and loggers.
While hosting a roundtable discussion at the Texarkana Airport, Westerman explained how energy affects everyone either directly or indirectly.
Environmental groups opposed the pipeline saying it would worsen climate change, but Westerman doesn't believe that the Biden Administration is doing anything to help the environment.
"Data shows that a pipeline is the most environmentally friendly, cost effective way to transport oil and gas," said Westerman.
"I have no problems with the private sector of this country developing green energy, but they don't need to be doing it at the working man's expense," said Neal Crabtree, former pipeline worker.
Crabtree says he's still looking a job.
Westerman believes the executive orders by the Biden administration is not only hurting jobs in the immediate future, but will also have long-term devastating effects.
The Biden administration has set a goal of reaching zero emissions by 2050.