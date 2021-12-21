WinCo Foods considers building new supermarket in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - The City of Texarkana, Texas is considering providing $350,000 in incentives to help attract a new supermarket, and nearly 100 jobs to the area.
City council members will hold a public hearing and vote next month on whether to offer WinCo Foods tax rebates and cash payments to build on the south side of I-30.
WinCo Foods approached the city in the summer of 2020 about the possibly of moving into the Texarkana area.
The store is expected to initially hire about 90 people, including 30 full-time positions, with an average wage of $15 per hour.
Plans for the proposed 84,000 square foot store involve demolition of the former Sears store at Central Mall and construction of a new - unattached building.
If approved, the project could be completed by the spring of 2023.
"The location of this grocery store is exactly why we wanted them here. Central Mall has a lot of great businesses in it and anything we can do to add to the foot traffic there is important, especially with the closing of another grocery store right across the street. There is a food desert in that area," said Lisa Thompson, City of Texarkana, Texas spokesperson.
While the company has not finalized plans to build in Texarkana, city staff say it has begun taking steps in the city permitting process.
WinCo Foods is headquartered in Idaho and operates more than 100 supermarkets.
Most of them are in California, with a few stores in Dallas-Fort Worth and Oklahoma.
The next city council meeting is Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. inside city hall.