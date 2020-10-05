Woman dies, 3-year son injured in Texarkana house fire

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Firefighters are investigating a house fire that killed a Texarkana, Arkansas woman and critically injured her 3-year old son.
The fire happened Friday morning in the College Hill community.
The exact cause of the fire is still unknown, but fire investigators believe the blaze started in the kitchen area.
When firefighters arrived at the home in the 1100 block Kirby Street, heavy flames were coming out of the front windows.
"There's heavy damage in the kitchen area, and the dining room area. The rest of the house is mainly smoke damage," said Jim Wall, Texarkana, Arkansas Fire Marshal.
Wall says one of the residents, Todd Works, was spraying the house with a water hose.
Work's fiancé, Rosalie Graves, 39, and the couple's 3-year old son, Donald "Cam" Works were both trapped inside by the heavy fire and smoke.
Firefighters immediately began searching the house.
"The bedroom is in the rear of the structure and that's where they were assumed to be. Our firefighters got in there and searched the room and couldn't find them there, but eventually they were found in the bathroom," explained Wall.
Graves was pronounced dead at the scene.
Funeral arraignments are still pending.
The couple's son, Cam, is being treated for his injuries at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock.
The family lost everything in the house fire.
They're also left with funeral and hospital expenses.
Their friends are asking for the community's help.
Anyone wishing to donate can click on the Emergency Help Needed for Todd (Carlton Works) Go-Fund-Me page.