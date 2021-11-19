TEXARKANA, Ark. - Police are investigating a body found in a drainage ditch in Texarkana, Arkansas.
The body of Judy Martin, 55, was found around 9 a.m. Friday lying in the drainage system near the 3900 block of Jefferson Avenue.
Investigators say video footage from a nearby convenience store shows Martin walking near the drainage ditch around 6 p.m. Thursday night, and then she disappears from the view of the camera.
The cause of the death is still under investigation.
Martin's body has been sent to Little Rock for an autopsy.